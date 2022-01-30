Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.21. 12,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,081,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $801.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,271 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 552,363 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,057 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,918,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 363,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

