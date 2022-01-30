Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $60.53.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
