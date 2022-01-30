Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $60.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after buying an additional 47,118 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 112,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

