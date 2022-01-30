Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of GFED opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $34.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $142.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFED. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Simmons Bank raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

