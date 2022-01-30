Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the lowest is ($1.28). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($4.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to ($3.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,803,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.46. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.