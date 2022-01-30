Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,654 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 666,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after acquiring an additional 546,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $388,303,000 after acquiring an additional 995,941 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,746 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

HAL opened at $31.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

