Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 840.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,168 shares during the period. Liquidia makes up approximately 0.4% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 120,451 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $289.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.26. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.16.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $496,392.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

