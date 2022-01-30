Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,804,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,866 shares during the quarter. Accuray comprises 2.5% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of Accuray worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accuray by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accuray by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Accuray in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

ARAY stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.49 million, a PE ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.85. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.44 million during the quarter. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accuray news, Director Byron C. Scott purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,440 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $122,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,812 shares of company stock valued at $210,435. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

