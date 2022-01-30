Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Shares Down 7.7%

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 30,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 134,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.13 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

