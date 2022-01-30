HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Lowered to $304.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $320.00 to $304.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $236.61 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,948,000 after acquiring an additional 195,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

