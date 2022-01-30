Head-To-Head Comparison: Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vita Coco and Constellation Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 0 8 0 3.00 Constellation Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vita Coco currently has a consensus price target of $18.86, suggesting a potential upside of 85.42%. Given Vita Coco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Constellation Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Vita Coco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 96.8% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vita Coco and Constellation Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A Constellation Brands -0.56% 15.03% 7.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vita Coco and Constellation Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Constellation Brands $9.36 billion 4.83 $2.00 billion ($0.30) -794.17

Constellation Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Vita Coco.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Vita Coco on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Cook's California Champagne, Cooper & Thief, Crafters Union, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, The Dreaming Tree, Charles Smith, Prisoner, Robert Mondavi, and Schrader; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

