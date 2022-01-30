Head to Head Contrast: Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) & CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and CoreCivic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $647.58 million 1.90 $341.44 million $1.03 3.10 CoreCivic $1.91 billion 0.63 $54.16 million ($0.89) -11.20

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CoreCivic. CoreCivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and CoreCivic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 1 0 0 2.00 CoreCivic 0 1 0 0 2.00

CoreCivic has a consensus target price of $10.85, indicating a potential upside of 8.83%. Given CoreCivic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of CoreCivic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoreCivic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCivic has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 48.22% 15.59% 8.19% CoreCivic -5.73% 5.03% 1.86%

Summary

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações beats CoreCivic on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities. It provides transportation services to government agencies and TransCoR. The CoreCivic Community segment offers residential reentry centers and gives electronic monitoring case management services. The CoreCivic Properties segment comprises of real estate properties owned by the company that are leased to government agencies. The company was founded by Thomas W. Beasley, T. Don Hutto, and Robert Crants on January 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

