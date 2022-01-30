Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

CDDRF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 87,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,903. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.