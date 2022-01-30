Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,419,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,210 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $47,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.