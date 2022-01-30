Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,546 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 19,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $929,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,371,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.22.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

