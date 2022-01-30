Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRI. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Herc by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 166.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Herc by 122.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.74. Herc has a 1 year low of $63.24 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.81.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

