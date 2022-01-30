Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of HESM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 454,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,700. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $983.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.517 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 54.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

