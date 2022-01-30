Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

