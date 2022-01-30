HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $0.53 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1.07.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. cut their target price on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC cut shares of HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.71.

HEXO stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $181.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.94.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 157.70%. The company had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

