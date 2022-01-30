High Tide (TSE:HITI) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

High Tide (TSE:HITI) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HITI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of High Tide in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$8.75 price target for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of High Tide in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of High Tide in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

