Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 102.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $201.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $139.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

