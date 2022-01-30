Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:HKXCY traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $55.98. 50,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,840. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52 week low of $53.76 and a 52 week high of $74.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.20.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

