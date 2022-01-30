Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) PT Lowered to $133.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.23.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.21.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,255 shares of company stock worth $15,633,956 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,271,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 24,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 409.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

