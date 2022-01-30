Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $8.40 Million Stock Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 274.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $211.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.02. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $769.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.12.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $11.27 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.