Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,140 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,934,000 after purchasing an additional 824,430 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Essent Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 518,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,192,000 after acquiring an additional 152,495 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 980,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,067,000 after acquiring an additional 132,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock worth $510,993 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

