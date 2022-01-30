Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCB stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.25. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

