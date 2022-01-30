Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 511,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Resources Connection by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Resources Connection by 54,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Resources Connection by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $554.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $20.16.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 36.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

