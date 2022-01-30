Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.64. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.