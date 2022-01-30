Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 4,740 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 459,378 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $3,345,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $296,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,320. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.68 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

