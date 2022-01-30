H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,490 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

