Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 149,299 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,843 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,299 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $35,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,880 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

AKAM opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $120.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,657 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.