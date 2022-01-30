Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 88.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,216 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $38,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $44,555,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.6% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 47.3% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 232,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.68.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

