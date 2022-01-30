Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $51,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $393.03 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.85 and its 200-day moving average is $424.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

