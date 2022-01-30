Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $38.84 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,047 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $38,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 582.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.