Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,735,765 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,590 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.19% of Huntington Bancshares worth $42,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 20,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,530 shares of company stock worth $5,829,021 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.