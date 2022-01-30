HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
HSBC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.75.
Shares of HSBC opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.67. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
About HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
