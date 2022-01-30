Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $13.57.
Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $890.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.88 million. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hugo Boss Company Profile
HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.
