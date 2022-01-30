Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $890.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.88 million. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.