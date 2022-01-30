Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives $24.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Humanigen by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Humanigen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Humanigen by 2,996.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its position in Humanigen by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 72,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,386. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $151.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 8,202.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.54%. Equities analysts expect that Humanigen will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

