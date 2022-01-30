Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 27.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,684 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,537,000 after purchasing an additional 312,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,309,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.18 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.