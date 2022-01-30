i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report $69.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.85 million to $70.19 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $44.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $292.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $295.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $325.80 million, with estimates ranging from $314.95 million to $339.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.41 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on IIIV. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.23. 166,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,239. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 432.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 179,845 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,733,000 after purchasing an additional 162,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 97,673 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14.2% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 688,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 85,605 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 859.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

