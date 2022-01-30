IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.80.

IAC stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.37. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $119.20 and a one year high of $179.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.62.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

