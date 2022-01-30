Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 731 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYC. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $87.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.63.

