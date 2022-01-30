Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,678,000 after buying an additional 64,301 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 171.2% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $455.03 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $375.06 and a 12 month high of $559.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.00.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

