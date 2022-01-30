Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,109 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 57,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $269.06 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.97 and a 12 month high of $306.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.07.

