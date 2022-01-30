Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.