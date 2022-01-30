Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 89.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $123.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.28. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $105.55 and a 12-month high of $157.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

