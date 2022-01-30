ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.95. 727,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $168.76 and a 52-week high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ICON Public will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 393.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.