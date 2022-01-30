IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,343 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IG Acquisition were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 11,014.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 298,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 262,825 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGAC opened at $9.79 on Friday. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

