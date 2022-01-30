Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $25.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,154,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 21.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 249,161 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 37.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

