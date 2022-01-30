Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ingredion by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

NYSE INGR opened at $94.53 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.88%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

