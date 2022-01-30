Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Tops $0.0007

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $294,257.10 and approximately $157.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00108420 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.